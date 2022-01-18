From Bradley Cooper to Jennifer Lawrence: 10 actors on what it’s like doing full-frontal nudity.

In his new movie Nightmare Alley, Bradley Cooper lets it all hang out in a full-frontal nude scene.

He’s just the latest in a long line of respected actors who have gone clothes-free for their art.

Let’s admit it, we’re all fascinated by nude scenes. No matter what kind of movie they’re in – a trashy erotic thriller or an Oscar-worthy gritty drama – every interviewer will ask the actor the same question: what was it like to get naked?

Side note: Check out some of the most iconic celebrity pregnancy reveals. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Here are some of their answers.

Bradley Cooper, Nightmare Alley (2021)

Image: Getty.

In this dark thriller, Bradley Cooper stars as a carnival worker-turned-mentalist, and in one scene, the nudity is full-on. He says he felt he had to do it, because it was part of the story.