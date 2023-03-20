Rupert Murdoch, 92, is set to marry for a fifth time. Here's what we know about his past relationships.

Billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch has announced his engagement to former San Francisco police chaplain Ann Lesley Smith, in what will be his fifth marriage.

The 92-year-old shared the news with his own publication, the New York Post, less than a year since after he finalised his divorce from his fourth wife Jerry Hall.

"I was very nervous. I dreaded falling in love – but I knew this would be my last. It better be. I’m happy," he told the publication.

Murdoch proposed to 66-year-old Smith on St. Patrick's Day in New York City with an Asscher-cut diamond solitaire ring.

The pair, who first met back in September at Murdoch's vineyard in Moraga in Bel Air, California, plan on getting married in the summer.



"We’re both looking forward to spending the second half of our lives together," said Murdoch, whose media empire includes The Australian, The Daily Telegraph, Sky News, The Wall Street Journal, Fox News, and others.

Smith was previously married to the late Chester Smith, a country singer, radio and TV executive.

"I’m a widow 14 years. Like Rupert, my husband was a businessman. Worked for local papers, developed radio and TV stations and helped promote Univision. So I speak Rupert’s language. We share the same beliefs," she told the publication.

In light of the news, we deiced to take a look back at Murdoch's past relationships.

Here's everything we know about his four marriages and six children.

Patrica Booker.

Murdoch was 25 when he married his first wife, Patricia Booker, a Melbourne flight attendant and former shop assistant, in 1956.

Not much is known about the pair's relationships but they had one daughter, Prudence, in 1958.

After 11 years of marriage, the couple divorced in 1967.

Anna Maria Torv.

The same year Murdoch divorced Booker, he married Anna Maria Torv, a Scottish-born cadet journalist working at The Daily Telegraph in Sydney.

This would be Murdoch's longest marriage, lasting 32 years.

During that time, the couple welcomed three children together: Elisabeth Murdoch in 1968, Lachlan Murdoch in 1971 and James Murdoch in 1972.

They later divorced in June 1999.

Later speaking about their relationship in a 2001 interview with Women’s Weekly, Torv said, "I began to think the Rupert Murdoch that I loved died a long time ago".

"Perhaps I was in love with the idea of still being in love with him. But the Rupert I fell in love with could not have behaved this way."