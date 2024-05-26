The 5 'rules' for reclining your seat on a plane.

We need to talk about plane seats.

Specifically, the reclining kind.

If you're a frequent flyer, you've probably noticed that plane seats feel smaller than usual and that's because they are. In the early 2000s, economy airline seats were about 86 centimetres centimetres apart.

In 2019, these seats are typically 75 to 78 centimetres apart (if you're lucky! Some airlines have downsized their seats to 70 centimetres for short flights).

This means that seats are reclining more often than not in a bid to feel comfortable — and look, I get it. I really do.

Video via Mamamia.

But since when was common courtesy a lost art? Because there are unwritten rules for reclining your seat on a plane and it's come to my attention that most people are unaware of them.

So, if you don't mind, I'm going to share them with you.

Here are the five unspoken commandments for reclining your seat on a plane — and I do command you to follow them.

Rule #1: Always sit up when you're eating a meal.

News flash buddy, the person behind you needs to chow down too. How can they do that if you're lying back so far they can barely reach their tray table?

Unfortunately, we're not in first class so we do have to be a little considerate of the fact that there's not enough room to eat, sleep, watch TV and repeat with our seats reclined. It's also the rules.

It's sad, I know. But you'll survive for 20 minutes at least.

Rule #2: Wait until the cabin crew lights go down.

Now, look. I understand it's a bit much to expect people to keep their seats up for an entire flight. An unfair expectation, too.