If you've got a minute, we'd like to propose the 20 unspoken rules of plane etiquette.

We need to talk about plane etiquette.

Not the actual rules, like pausing your personal devices for the safety announcement.

We mean the unwritten rules of air travel. The ones that pertain to common courtesy; to acknowledge that you're 35 thousand feet in the air with 200 other people in close confines.

Because while things might begin all jovial when you board a flight, people lose all sense of common decency as soon as those wheels stop touching the ground and quite frankly, I have no idea why.

Watch: 7 annoying plane habits you should probably avoid doing (if you can!). Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

We, the masses, are perfectly eloquent, friendly and respectful on the tarmac.

But once we're in the air? Well, some of us just don't know how to control ourselves.

Since we're all here, let's just get right into it, shall we? The Sydney Morning Herald sparked a conversation over the weekend when reminding flyers of bin storage etiquette.

Simply put, too many of us are bin hogs, forgetful about where our pen should be kept (firmly in our jacket pocket, thank you) and unconsciously rude about how much is actually appropriate to pack... because, excuse me, but why do you have a backpack, a weekender bag and a coat the size of another full-grown adult with you?