'We have climbed many mountains together.' Family responds to Kate Middleton's news.

Kate Middleton's family has responded to the news that the Princess of Wales has been diagnosed with cancer.

Princess Kate, 42, revealed the news via a moving video message, thanking the public for their well wishes. As the world grapples with the news, her loved ones have begun publicly expressing their love and support.

Princess Kate's younger brother, James Middleton, shared a never-before-seen image of the pair as children, along with a touching message for his big sister.

"Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together," he wrote.

"As a family, we will climb this one with you too."