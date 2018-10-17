The gift to Meghan Markle that led Prince Harry to pick on an Aussie newsreader.

Prince Harry told off a newsreader yesterday because he did something too nice.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made an impromptu stop during their royal tour to greet fans waiting outside Taronga Zoo on Tuesday morning, which is where Meghan Markle spotted a gigantic bouquet of flowers in the crowd.

Holding the $500 bouquet was Nova 969 newsreader Matt de Groot. He had been tasked with gifting the flowers to the parents-to-be by Nova breakfast hosts Fitzy and Wippa.

Harry and Meghan stopped after the bouquet caught Meghan’s eye… Because how could it not? It’s a $500 bunch of flowers and it was big and beautiful.

When the prince spotted what was going on, he marched up to the newsreader and jokingly scolded him for the size of the gift.