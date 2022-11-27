'My granny kind of likes it.' What the royal family really thinks of The Crown.

Since The Crown premiered on Netflix in 2016, serial watchers have been curious to know what exactly the British royal family think about the fictionalised drama.

And after two years of waiting for a new stack of episodes, season five of The Crown debuted in November.

Over the years, stories have leaked to the media about how the real-life British royal family think about the events of their lives being played out on TV.

Watch the trailer for The Crown season five. Story continues after video.



Video via Netflix.

Here's exactly what the royal family think of The Crown.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Matt Smith admitted he'd heard what the royal really thought of the show.