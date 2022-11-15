Dominic West is too... attractive, and 4 other thoughts we had watching The Crown season five.

About four episodes into season five of The Crown, I messaged the group chat and said: "Gosh The Crown is jolly boring!".

That's when I... knew. I was already in too deep. I'd started to speak like them. Scones suddenly appeared in front of me and I began to judge people for being decidedly middle class. I might have been watching a show that's the TV equivalent of listening to elevator music but I was weirdly... invested.

I'd sat through an entire episode about an old man's obsession with horse carriages. I'd even sat through Prince Charles breakdancing with the youth. And now I had thoughts. And opinions. I had... notes for the team at Netflix.

Unfortunately, they wouldn't answer my calls, so here are 5 things thoughts I had while watching The Crown season five:

1. Dominic West is too much of a... sexy boy to play Prince Charles.

Look, I would never want to comment on the reigning King's appearance (because I quite like my head and would very much like to keep it) but Dominic West is a terrible choice for Prince Charles.

They're just two very different kinds of men.

Our good friend Dominic has a certain simmering, dirty hotness to him. You know the kind. He's the kind of guy who wouldn't treat you particularly well but you'd kind of like it?

Prince Charles, on the other hand, is a middle-aged man who says... mummy.

NOPE. Image: Getty/Netflix.