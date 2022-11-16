A motherly feud, 'Squidgygate' and everything else The Crown left out of season 5.

In The Diana Chronicles, author Tina Brown said that Diana had referred to Dr Khan as "the one," but the medical professional did not discuss their relationship publicly until 2008.

He told the Mail On Sunday that he and Diana had discussed marriage.

"She really enjoyed her time when she came here," he explained. "She also enjoyed the afternoon tea she had with my family. And I think she very much liked the Asian family's eccentric culture."

The surgeon also admitted during Diana's 2008 inquest that he'd had concerns about marrying the royal.

"I knew I would not be able to lead a normal life," Dr Khan explained in a statement at the time. "My main concern about us getting married was that my life would be hell because of who she was."

According to Diana's former butler Paul Burrell, Diana considered Dr Khan her "soulmate".

"This was the man she loved more than any other and it was a very deep, spiritual relationship," Burrell said during the inquest. "I witnessed it first hand and they were very much in love."

Princess Diana's mother, Frances Shand Kydd, allegedly disapproved of her relationship with Dr Hasnat Khan.

Not many members of Diana's own family are seen or even mentioned in The Crown except for her brother, Earl Charles Spencer.

The purposeful decision to exclude the family means all the various dramas involving Princess Di and her loved ones were excluded too.

This included the gossip surrounding the royal's fractured relationship with her mother.

According to reports, Frances' relationship with her daughter was rocky because she did not approve of Dr Khan being Muslim.