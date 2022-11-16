A motherly feud, 'Squidgygate' and everything else The Crown left out of season 5.

Season 5 of The Crown was released earlier this month and brought in 1.1 million viewers on its release day.
While the Netflix show has been full of drama, there has been a lot The Crown has either skipped over... or completely left out.
From infamous scandals to fractured relationships and 'Squidgygate', here are seven things The Crown left out of Season 5.
The demise of Princess Diana's relationship with Dr Hasnat Khan.
Following Princess Di and Prince Charles' split, the royal famously dated Pakistani doctor, Hasnat Khan. The pair met at the Royal Brompton Hospital and dated from 1995 until 1997. He had been treating her friend, Oonagh Shanley-Toffolo.