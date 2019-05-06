There's a theory we already know the name of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby.

In the early hours of Monday morning, London time, Meghan Markle gave birth to a baby boy with Prince Harry by her side.

The royal baby name, however, is yet to be announced.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz,” the palace said in a statement.

“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.”

While the Sussex Royal Instagram account have promised more details in the coming days, there’s a theory we already know the name of the royal baby.

Let us explain.

Last week, a conspiracy theory emerged after amateur royal detectives realised that three URLs are activated on the royal website, while other potential baby names aren’t.

The URLs in question are:

https://www.royal.uk/prince-arthur

https://www.royal.uk/prince-alexander