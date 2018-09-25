The important clue that hints at when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be expecting.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

We’ve finally recovered from the excitement of the royal wedding

Now, given that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said in their engagement interview that they would like to have a baby “in the near future”, we’re eagerly awaiting a royal baby announcement.

But if these latest clues, as reported by the Mirror, are accurate, we may be waiting a while.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will next month commence their 16-day Royal Tour, visiting Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

With Fiji and Tonga deemed a moderate risk for the Zika virus, which is spread by mosquitoes and can cause birth defects, the UK Government advises pregnant women to postpone non-essential travel until the end of their pregnancy, and to avoid conception while they’re away.