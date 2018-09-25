The important clue that hints at when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be expecting.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.
We’ve finally recovered from the excitement of the royal wedding
Now, given that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said in their engagement interview that they would like to have a baby “in the near future”, we’re eagerly awaiting a royal baby announcement.
But if these latest clues, as reported by the Mirror, are accurate, we may be waiting a while.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will next month commence their 16-day Royal Tour, visiting Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.
With Fiji and Tonga deemed a moderate risk for the Zika virus, which is spread by mosquitoes and can cause birth defects, the UK Government advises pregnant women to postpone non-essential travel until the end of their pregnancy, and to avoid conception while they’re away.
Top Comments
Jeez. How about we just stop with the pregnancy speculation, huh? Harry and Meghan have said they want kids, we can assume they are taking steps for that to happen. Until there is some sort of official announcement, can we please leave all the ‘bump watch’ stuff to New Idea and Woman’s Day? Honestly, this site is getting more and more tabloid every day.
Not to mention, she is 37. It's wrong to insert her into the fertile narrative and expectations of someone in their early 20's.
Do you remember the article on here just after their wedding about how we shouldn't start speculating about when/if they're going to be pregnant as that's none of our business and putting that sort of pressure on her would be wrong?
Yep. Also all the articles about how you shouldn’t ask women if they’re planning to have kids.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯