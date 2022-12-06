If you're a lass that's set to be wed, you'll know just how confusing it is when it comes to what you should be doing in the lead up to your wedding. More specifically, on the beauty front.

It's confusing. Overwhelming, to say the least. There's so many treatment options! Hectic-sounding peels! LED light things! And don't get us started on hair and makeup - it's just... a lot.

This means there's nothing we love more than taking a pervy peek into what other people do to their face on the lead-up to their wedding (and on the all-important day). Right?

Well, you've come to the right place!

Watch: Speaking of weddings, let's take a look at some royal wedding fails, shall we? Post continues below.