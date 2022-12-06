beauty

"It leaves your skin glowing": A beauty expert shared everything she put on her face before her wedding.

If you're a lass that's set to be wed, you'll know just how confusing it is when it comes to what you should be doing in the lead up to your wedding. More specifically, on the beauty front.

It's confusing. Overwhelming, to say the least. There's so many treatment options! Hectic-sounding peels! LED light things! And don't get us started on hair and makeup - it's just... a lot.

This means there's nothing we love more than taking a pervy peek into what other people do to their face on the lead-up to their wedding (and on the all-important day). Right?

Well, you've come to the right place!

In a recent episode of You Beauty's In Their Bag series (yep, we've brought it back for a cute Christmas special!), social media star and beauty expert Rowi Singh did just that.

In case you haven't heard of Rowi (where have you been?), she's a beauty creator and founder of Embellish By Rowi

She's got a cool 396K following on Instagram, and her makeup looks are Out. Of. This. WORLD. (Head to her Instagram page, immediately).

Prefer to have this whole situation in your ears? Listen to the whole ep below.

She's also done some major collaborations with brands like Fenty Beauty and Anastasia Beverly Hills, and in her personal world, she's just got married.

"We had a whole bunch of events in the lead up to the wedding day. Indian weddings are always big - it's never just one day, it's probably at least four," she shared on the podcast.

"I got my hair done two nights before. And then the wedding was on a Friday - we were up early at 6am. We got ready in the city at a really gorgeous hotel. And it was nice because all my girlfriends and bridesmaids were there. Then the wedding came by around 3pm."

"It was such a super, super incredible day, and the reception followed after that."

Rowi sat down with Mamamia's Shazzy Hunt to let us in on all her beauty secrets - including the exact skincare and makeup products she used to achieve her wedding day look.

Rowi Singh's wedding skincare routine.

Let's start with skin first, shall we? Because as we all know, healthy skin means beautiful makeup (and fewer touch-ups!) - it's all about creating that smooth, glowy canvas. 

And according to Rowi, there were a few specific products she was using in the lead up to the big day, to having her skin looking its best.

The key? Using skincare products she already knows and trusts. "So, what I use on a day-to-day basis."

"I didn't want to try new products or even go and get facials that I haven't gotten before because I just didn't want to mess with the balance of my skin." 

Makes sense, no? 

"I think you work on getting your skin in a good place a couple of months before, and then you just keep it the same. That's all I can stress."

When it comes to fancy treatments and devices, Rowi said she kept it simple - practicing consistency with her skincare routine, rather than switching things up too much.

"Don't feel pressured to go and get some crazy rejuvenating renewal facial that peels a layer of your skin off," she said. "Absolutely not. We're keeping everything the same."

*Cancels appointments*.

Now, onto the products.

Cleanser.

In terms of cleansers and other serums she used in the weeks leading up to the wedding, there were a few select things the makeup wizard said she found herself going back to time and again.

"The cleanser that I really, really love - and I always use, so I wasn't going to stray from - is Bioscience Squalene + Elderberry Jelly Cleanser, $28," she shared.

Have you tried it before?

"It's like a jelly texture and then it turns milky under water. It also has a makeup remover component to it. I know that anything with squalene is amazing for my skin. I've locked in on an ingredient and I use it across all my products for the consistency."

Smart move.

Serums.

When it comes to the active products and treatments she used to tackle specific concerns, Rowi said her main goal was to clear up signs of hyperpigmentation before the big day, And she had a few different products in her armoury to help.

"I used Good Molecules - they're an incredible brand for lifting hyperpigmentation and they've got a Discolouration Correcting Serum ($12 USD) that I use daily - morning and night," she shared. 

"Consistent use of that, combined with The Ordinary Alpha Arbutin Hyaluronic Serum ($14.90) - it not only hydrated my skin, but in two to three weeks I could see the pigmentation lifting."

Next on the list? A cult favourite from Sunday Riley. 

"The product that I really, really loved and relied on heavily was Sunday Riley's Good Genes, $184."

"It's a lactic acid serum that is effective enough, but also very gentle. It's a gorgeous serum that you apply the night before. Leave it on as you sleep, and you wake up feeling visibly glowy."

If you've never tried it before, ya just gotta.

Moisturisers and oils.

Rowi goes on to say she was under strict instructions not to heavily moisturise on the day of the wedding. "I could heavily moisturise the night before, but in the morning, [I kept] it quite light," she shared.

Instead of her usual face cream, she opted for a face oil, sharing "that really helped my base stay from like 8am to 11pm - it really didn't budge! I really didn't need to touch up."

No touch-ups is pretty much the dream - so we're going to need some details!

According to Rowi, her face oil of choice was Biossance 100% Squalene Oil, $51. 

"It's such a multi-purpose product - I use it for everything. Sometimes I use it to remove my makeup - especially if it's quite stubborn around the eyes."

"I'll combine the oil with my cleansing balm and it really helps to just remove all that mascara and eyelash glue that gets stuck to my lashes. I also use it [to] massage my face."

"I used it the night before [my wedding] and gave myself a little bit of a lymphatic drainage massage. It leaves your skin glowing." 

"Then in the morning, I just used a tiny, tiny bit, to sort of rub it into the areas where I get quite dry - around my mouth and on my forehead."

Note taken.

"The moisturiser that I used the night before was the Sunday Riley C.E.O Cream ($98). They've got C.E.O. Afterglow Brightening Vitamin C Cream ($98) that's used during the day, and it's a little bit more tacky and soft, and quite glowy  - it almost feels like a serum."

"The night cream is a lot heavier, a lot richer, and works really well with oils. It also complements the Good Genes serum."

So, there you have it! 

No hectic treatments. No burn-y face peels. Just some really good, heavy lifting skincare that tackles specific skin issues, without upsetting your skin. 

On her wedding makeup routine... 

Okay, let's move onto the fun stuff - the makeup! It's what we're all here for, right?

Rowi said she did around half her own wedding makeup, and worked with makeup artist Nicole Thompson (known as 'Pinkie'), for the rest. 

"She [Pinkie] has done my makeup before, so I felt like I could trust her with this. And we worked on conceptualising a look together - it was very me."

When it came to figuring out her wedding look, Rowi said it was hard to decide on the direction - even for her.

"I had to find a balance between ultra creative but also classic and modern," she shared.

"Obviously I love colour, I love everything bright and bold - green is my favourite colour of all time. I knew I wanted to wear green on my lids because there was a lot of green coming through in the wedding's styling. There were aspects of green in my wedding that I wanted to sort of pick up and highlight through my eyes."

"It was like a mint - a bit of a half cut crease and a wing. I needed the wing because I know what works for my eyes. I know what makes them look bigger." 

"We also did dramatic bottom lashes, which isn't really common for wedding looks. But when I was doing my research, and I was looking for inspo, there are these Bollywood actresses that had just the most iconic looks from around the '70s and '80s."

"There's this particular actress called Rekha, who has the most incredible eye looks. She always has a sharp under eyeliner, even like a double eyeliner with exaggerated lashes... she was ahead of her time.

"So, I borrowed inspiration from Rekha and I brought in the exaggerated bottom lashes again just to widen the eye and to do something a little bit different."

Ready to break down the makeup products she used? 

Foundation.

When it comes to the actual products, we need to talk about the foundation first. Because Rowi literally went on a foundation trial for a whole year to find The One.

"I started at the beginning, because I [needed] to find something that I loved," she told Shazzy.

"I use a lot of foundations - but it's almost like trying to find the Goldilocks of foundations. Like, this one's a little bit too dewy, this one's a little bit too matte... I needed to find something that sat in the middle. Something that wasn't too heavy, as well."

"My initial thought was that I should opt for very heavy coverage, but I found that the NARS Light Reflecting Foundation ($73) was the best foundation for my skin." 

Pssst... Here's what Leigh Campbell thought of the NARS Light Reflecting Foundation.

"It's almost like a skincare-esque foundation. It's so light and glowy but it doesn't make me look oily. I have oily skin so I need something that makes me glow, but it's not going to look shiny.

"I found that foundation is perfect because it's buildable, so you could wear it quite light. You could also add layers without feeling too heavy to get that coverage that you want."

Read: the perfect wedding foundation.

Primer.

When it comes to the all-important primer, Rowi said the popular Bobbi Brown Face Base ($31) was her go-to for a long-lasting base. 

As she told Shazzy, "It's the best thing for my skin. It's like a primer, moisturiser and it just held up. It has a really soft, almost velvety texture to it. Again it just gives you a glow but also holds that makeup in place."

Concealers.

For concealers, Rowi used a combination of two different types to target different areas of her face - Fenty Beauty Pro Filtr Instant ReTouch Concealer in shade 290 ($51), which she applied in darker areas around her mouth, forehead and jaw, and Tarte Cosmetics Shape Tape ($47), which she wore under her eyes.

"I like [my under eyes] to be quite bright - so I use a couple of shades brighter than my skin tone," she shared.

Blush and highlighter.

To highlight the high points of her face, Rowi used Fenty Beauty Kilowatt Freestyle Highlighter Duo ($59).

"The shades are called 'Mean Money/Hu$tla Baby' - it's almost like a rose-gold shimmer. It pairs really well with blush because it has that rosy tint to it."

Rowi used not one, but two blushes, layered over each other - Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Love ($34) and MAC Cosmetics Glow Plain Blush ($50).

"The key with blush is to bring the colours from my cheeks to my lips. So, whatever the tones I'm using for my blush I'll match that with the lips."

Which brings us to...

Lips.

If there's one makeup product many brides spend ages selecting for their big day (apart from their foundation, of course) - it's their lip colour. 

Unless you're choosing to go bold, the goal is usually to nab that perfect your-lips-but-better kinda shade - but it can be tricky to find.

For Rowi, her choice of lip colour is something she describes as "very surprising". 

"Pinkie suggested using Kylie Cosmetics Khlo$ Matte Liquid Lipstick ($18 USD). I hadn't used Kylie Cosmetics since she first released her lip kits back in 2016. I was sceptical - but it was a beautiful formula and we only used a little bit." 

"We lined the lips with MAC Cosmetics Talking Points Lip Liner ($32), then we added this in the middle of the lip and kind of tapped it, instead of using the applicator. By building the lip [colour], it helped it to stay in place and not crack in the middle of the ceremony."

To finish, Rowi added a swipe of shine, using the crowd-favourite Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb in Hot Chocolate ($34). Can't go wrong!

Eyes.

And as if we're going to head off without detailing her amazing eye look! 

Rowi said it was all MAC Cosmetics products - with Pinkie creating a completely personalised shade using an incredible range of loose pigments.

"We had these like green Shema pigments that were sort of mixed - and we matched it directly to that sage colour that I mentioned in my outfit. It had a soft shimmer to it - it wasn't too sparkly, it wasn't too dull."

For that signature eyeliner look, she used Tom Ford Liquid Eyeliner, $62. 

"It was incredible. The pigment [was] super black."

"Then, I added gems of course!"

"I obviously have Embellished By Rowi - my self-adhesive rhinestones. Honestly, I think I had my wedding in mind when I created this, because I wanted really tiny glass crystals that look really subtle and quite classy. They just pick up the light only slightly, and it shimmers in the right way." 

"So, we lined the tear duct and then lined the outer corner as well. It wasn't too crazy - but it was just enough sparkle that complimented the overall look."

Have you nabbed any good tips here for your wedding? Share what you think in the comment section below.

Feature image: Instagram; @rowinsingh; Mamamia.

