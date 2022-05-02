Marie met someone 17 months after her husband died. Friends told her it was too soon.

A few minutes ago, I was lying on my bedroom floor, staring at the ceiling and wondering why I had not written my story yet. It occurred to me that I was worried how this would affect people close to Rob… then I thought of you, the reader – and the take-away I wish to gift you by sharing so authentically.

Here is my download for you, straight from my heart; so please open yours while reading it.

My husband, Rob died very suddenly; from a brain aneurysm whilst away on a business trip. We were in the prime of our lives at just 45; our boys only 10 and eight. We were known as “that couple”. Rob put me on a pedestal and raved about me at any chance presented to him. I was his Queen, he adored me; he was my knight in shining armour! We were still deeply in love after 12 years of marriage.

Watch a snippet of Marie's Tedx Talk: Redefining our image of a widow. Post continues after video.

You can read more about our story, which I previously shared with Mamamia here.

Today I’d like to give you Part Two. What happened thereafter.

I had a realisation that took about three years before it hit me: I had been referring to myself as a 'single mum'. Yet there is a difference – most single mums at my age were separated or divorced. Even more importantly: a 'single parent' usually indicates that there’s another single parent somewhere else; one that you split weekends and school holidays with, and those big (and little) decisions you make throughout…

Which high school do you choose? How many hours of screen time are permitted? At what age is it ok to leave them home alone – for how long – and under what circumstances?

Marie, Rob and their two sons. Image: Supplied.