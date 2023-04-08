My robot vacuum saved my relationship. 

This will sound ridiculous but by far the most consistent, frustrated, and vicious fights that happen between myself and my partner are the ones that revolve around cleaning our house.

We don't argue often but when we do, it will be while I am tearing around the house in (only) an oversized t-shirt whilst brandishing a bottle of surface spray and screeching about the mental load.

I should be clear: my boyfriend is a brilliant partner. He's kind, generous, and thoughtful in ways that I scarcely knew it was possible for men to be before I met him. It's just that besides those qualities, he is apparently blind to the build-up of dust and doesn't understand the very basic concept that feeling grit under bare feet in your own house is rarely a good thing.

I should also acknowledge within this conflict that I am an unusually neurotic person when it comes to cleaning. I have always had wildly high standards for neatness and cleanliness in my apartment. I would describe myself as 'house-proud'. Others may choose to describe me instead as "anal retentive" and they would not be wrong to say it.

My obsession with cleanliness is also likely reinforced by watching too many Architectural Digest videos on YouTube and being quietly manipulated into believing that everybody lives like this, with the surfaces all adequately wiped down, no visible crumbs on the kitchen counter, tight sheets, folded blankets, and mirrors that are routinely cleaned three to four times a week.

Everybody is running their fingers along the top surface of power outlets to clean off the dust that gathers there, right?

Having a clean house is just something that makes my brain relax, which would be fine if the inverse wasn't also true –that having a dirty house makes it feel like my brain is literally on fire.

We already know that Australian men and women take on extremely unequal loads of unpaid domestic work. According to the 2021 census, 13 per cent of Australian women are taking on more than 30 hours of unpaid domestic work per week and only 3.9 per cent of men are matching this.

I feel that my desire to have a house in which every surface is painfully clean all of the time only intensifies the already disproportionate amount of labour that I'm taking on as a woman who has made the unfortunate decision to be in a heterosexual relationship.