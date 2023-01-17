Robin Wright and Sean Penn were married for 14 years. This is what their lives look like now.

In the '80s, there was one major couple on the radar of entertainment reporters in Hollywood: Sean Penn and Madonna.

Then, when the pair split in 1989, Penn quickly confirmed his budding relationship with fellow actor, Robin Wright. What would follow was a 14-year marriage that was reportedly very tumultuous.

In 1991, they welcomed their first child together, daughter Dylan, and then in 1993 had son, Hopper.

For a few years following, Wright explained that she put her career to the side for the sake of their family, with Penn still able to pursue acting and directing.

"We were learning as we were going along," Wright told Vanity Fair in 2015 of that time. "We agreed as parents that we'd not work at the same time so that one of us was always with the kids. He was making more money than I was at the time, so it was a simple decision: 'You go work. I'll stay with the kids'."

