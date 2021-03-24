In defence of Em Rata's post-pregnancy photo: She doesn't owe us anything.

Flinders University Professor Marika Tiggemann has been researching body image perception since the 1980s and told The West Live there was little doubt Ratajkowski’s Instagram post would have a negative impact on the mental health of some women who’ve just given birth.

"And we find the research says that looking at unrealistically thin, idealised images basically just makes women feel bad about their own bodies," she said.

Watch: Tiffiny Hall speaks about post-baby body expectations. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia

I don't doubt that for a second. Ratajkowski's postpartum body is not the only body we should be seeing. And it's particularly hard for us to separate our feelings when we look at her flat stomach, because hers is the kind of body we've been trying to tell the world to stop pigeon-holing us into.

But it's the system we're angry at and projecting onto Ratajkowski. It's absurd that we could accuse someone of 'reinforcing unrealistic body image expectations' for simply uploading a photo of what her body looks like post-birth. If she'd shared 'tips and tricks' or gave commentary about how 'easy' it was to 'snap back', or been hired to promote her figure in an advertising campaign targeting mums - that would be a different story.

But she didn't. All she did was share a photo - a photo not unlike all of the other photos she shares - on her company's own Instagram page. A page where she regularly models the clothes she is selling on Inamorata Woman. She never tried to be a part of the conversation about post-pregnancy bodies, she simply showed up.

If she posted the same photo, but had a more 'realistic' body shape, we'd likely be celebrating her. I don't like the hypocrisy in that.

If you don't like it, or it makes you feel less than, don't follow her. But it's unfair to expect Ratajkowski to censor her own body. She doesn't owe us that.

I want to see Claire Holt's body, and Emily Ratajkowski's body and all the bodies inbetween. I want to see all shapes and sizes featured in our magazines and our billboards and on our TV shows. I also want to ban the atrocious phrase 'post-baby body' in the first place.

But most importantly I want to know that my body is fine however it ends up after I give birth - even if for some reason it ends up looking like Ratajkowski's.

Feature image: Instagram @inamoratawoman/@claireholt.