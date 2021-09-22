For NSW and Victoria, we can see the end of the tunnel. Here's what the roadmap out of lockdown looks like.

After months of lockdown, New South Wales and Victoria have finally been given a look at our pathway to freedom.

This month, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced their roadmaps to opening up their state and easing restrictions amid the current COVID-19 outbreak.

Both states are following the national plan outlined earlier this year, which will see Australian borders reopen and the chance of lockdowns become less likely.

However, while both NSW and Victoria are aiming to bring back much missed freedoms and return to normal, they have taken different pathways to get there.

Here's how NSW and Victoria's roadmaps compare.

When will NSW and VIC hit the 70 and 80 per cent targets?

Both states plan to relax restrictions once 70 per cent and 80 percent of their eligible population age 16 and over have received both jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine.

For Victoria, the 70 per cent goal is expected to be reached on October 26, before the state hits 80 per cent around November 5, according to the state's roadmap.

In NSW, the 70 per cent target is expected to be reached earlier, on October 18. But NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said we could very well hit the goal before that date.

"We’re feeling more and more confident that the dates we’ve previously assumed we might hit that double dose figure could actually be earlier," she said last week.

According to the ABC, we could even reach the milestone as early as October 8.

What happens at 70 per cent of the population hits double dose vaccination?

The 70 per cent goal will bring much missed freedoms for the people of NSW and Victoria. But there are differences on what people in each state can expect.

In Victoria, the milestone is expected to bring an end to Melbourne's lockdown and the curfew. However, no visitors will be allowed to visit your home, aside from the rules around intimate partners and caregiving.