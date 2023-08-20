Just 15 of the most insane things to ever happen on Riverdale, TV's most bonkers show.

Actually, should #1 simply just be "there is a main character called Jughead"?

One of the show's most meme'd moments happens in season one, when Jughead points out that he's weird. Because it really needed pointing out.

"In case you haven't noticed, I'm weird. I'm a weirdo. I don't fit in and I don't wanna fit in. Have you ever seen me without this stupid hat on? That's weird."

I just know that Cole Sprouse lies awake at night and feels haunted by this speech. And that actually makes it even better.

2. Veronica's speakeasy.

My 15-year-old self was going home to log in and out of MSN Messenger all afternoon. I certainly wasn't running an underground club for minors, that kept its doors open by running an illegal casino ring and providing alcohol smuggled across the Canadian border.

But those are just casual after-school activities in Riverdale!

3. The epic highs and lows of high school football.

Archie pleads guilty to manslaughter after being framed by his girlfriend's father. And that's honestly the most normal part of this tale.

In juvie, he is absolutely horrified to learn that his fellow inmates have missed out on one of life's great traditions.

In one of the show's greatest ever dialogue moments, a prisoner tells Archie he "dropped out in the fourth grade to run drugs to support [his] nana".

"That means you haven't known the triumphs and defeats, the epic highs and lows of high school football," Archie replies, before organising a game.