Just 15 of the most insane things to ever happen on Riverdale, TV's most bonkers show.

When I first tuned into Riverdale in 2017, it was a silly little high school murder mystery involving a love triangle and a dude who never took off his beanie.
So, colour me shocked when I read that the synopsis for the show's final ever episode on August 23 would involve the cast returning to the present day after spending an entire season in the 1950s(???)... and that this happens after they'd previously gained superpowers, shut down an organ harvesting cult, fought a bear and lived through the epic highs and lows of high school football.
This has got to be the most batsh*t crazy TV series of all time, right?
In celebration — or commiseration — of the show's grand finale after six years on the air (and the subsequent freedom of its cast, including KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse), here are the *most* bonkers things to take place on the *always* bonkers ride that is Riverdale.