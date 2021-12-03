While Rihanna was named a national hero in Barbados, the rest of the world focused on her body.

Barbados has removed one queen, and (unofficially) crowned another.

On November 30, 2021, Barbados ditched Queen Elizabeth as its head of state, transitioning to a republic with its first-ever president and severing its last remaining colonial bonds with Britain.

During the joyful celebration of Barbadian dance and music, speeches and cheers, the Caribbean island nation honoured its most famous citizen: Robyn Rihanna Fenty.

She was inducted into the Barbados Order of National Heroes, given the title of The Right Excellent.

"Nothing compares to being recognised in the soil that you grew in," Rihanna said during her acceptance speech.

"Barbadians are a proud people. We are probably the proudest people I know. No matter where I go, in the world I take that pride with me.

"I'm so proud to be a Bajan. I'm gonna be a Bajan till the day I die. This is still the only place I've ever called home."

Image: Getty.

But as images from the event emerged - which showed the 33-year-old in a beautiful orange gown - the focus shifted from the huge honour she had just received to her body.

Or more specifically, her uterus.

Rumours of Rihanna being pregnant began with this tweet, which plainly states that she is expecting a child with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.