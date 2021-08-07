At 16, Rihanna sang to Jay-Z. Today, she’s officially a billionaire.

Ahead of her 2012 Grammy performance, Rihanna said: "When a door closes you have two choices: give up or keep going. Let them shut you down or prove them wrong. We all start somewhere. It’s where you end up that counts."

This week, Rihanna became a billionaire.

According to Forbes, the 33-year-old is worth AUD$2.2 billion - making her the wealthiest female musician in the world, second only to Oprah Winfrey, the richest female entertainer.

But despite her overwhelming success in music, that wasn't what got her that title.

Rihanna's troubled childhood.

Robyn Rihanna Fenty was born on February 20, 1988, and raised in Barbados with her two brothers. Growing up, her father was an alcoholic and addict and was physically abusive towards her mother.

"Fridays would be scary because he would come home drunk," she told Rolling Stone in 2011. "He'd get paid, and half of it would go toward alcohol. He'd walk in the door, and it was all eyes on him."

"[My parents] had a very abusive relationship," she later told ABC News. "My dad was the abuser. [He hit her] on numerous accounts."

"I don't want to say normal, but it wasn't a surprise when it happened. She never went to the hospital. Domestic violence is not something that people want anybody to know," she added.

He was occasionally violent towards Rihanna as well.

"He slapped me so hard," she told Rolling Stone in 2011. "I ran home with his handprint on me. I couldn't believe it. My mother saw my face, how traumatised I was. You know how, when you know you did something wrong, and you deserve to get beat? This was out of nowhere."

At age eight, Rihanna's parents separated, and she took over caring for her younger brother, while her single mum worked full-time. Throughout her high school years, she was repeatedly bullied.