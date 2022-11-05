'A major misstep.' Why everyone is talking about Rihanna and Johnny Depp.

Rihanna and Depp are both making a ‘comeback’.

Depp has been ‘coming back’ since he won his defamation trial, with a jury finding that Heard had defamed him in a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post.

This comeback is being favoured by Hollywood, who are inviting him back to work in films in both an acting and directing capacity after a few years out of the spotlight.

Rihanna is also making a comeback of her own, returning to public life after having a baby earlier this year.

However, as mentioned by Laura Brodnik and Chelsea McLaughlin, hosts of Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast, The Spill, Rihanna doesn’t really require the attention brought by her choice to feature Depp on the runway.

“It’s a very bold choice, especially since she’s been out of the spotlight for a while,” Brodnik said.

“There’s so much hype around her doing the Superbowl, around her new music, around the fact that she’s attending events, people are excited that she’s a mum now,” she added.

“There’s all these things around her where the world is waiting to welcome her back into the spotlight with open arms, so excitedly.

“And to have all of that overshadowed by Johnny Depp is such a choice.”

Chelsea McLaughlin agreed, saying: "To me, the Depp appearance sticks out as a major, major misstep, not just for Rihanna, but for the brand as well. The TMZ sources say that she and her team actually reached out to Depp to make this happen. My question is: why? Why the hell is this happening?"