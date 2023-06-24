In 2018, singer Rihanna launched her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty.

After five years of running the brand, the billionaire beauty mogul announced she had appointed Hillary Super, the former CEO of Anthropologie Group, to take her position as CEO.

However, the 'Diamond' singer will still remain in a leadership role as executive chair, according to Vogue.

Watch: Behind Fenty Skin with Rihanna. Post continues after video.



Video via Vogue.

"It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years," she said in a statement. "This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer."

"I'm so grateful and excited to welcome Hillary Super as our new CEO – she is a strong leader and is focused on taking the business to an even higher level."

Since launching Savage X Fenty five years ago, Rihanna has made waves in the fashion industry. It was one of the first times a lingerie brand like this had ever existed; a brand so passionate about inclusivity, and over-the-top fashion shows, four of which are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

The brand has also been an inclusive leader in the fashion industry, from opening up the range to advocate for bodies up to a 4X in underwear and 46DDD in bras.