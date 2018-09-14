Rihanna's NYFW show is like nothing you've ever seen. And what happened after was remarkable.

Please excuse this slightly hyperbolic statement, but Rihanna’s fashion week Savage X Fenty show was honestly the best thing we’ve seen from the fashion industry, ever.

On Wednesday, the singer-turned-cosmetics entrepreneur-turned-fashion designer closed New York Fashion Week in Brooklyn with a truly remarkable lingerie show.

Diversity is one of those buzzwords that’s thrown around almost too often now, because in 2018, positively reinforcing designers for including one or two ‘plus size’ models in their shows is unfortunately still necessary for the industry to move forward.

True diversity, in fashion at least, is consumers being able to see themselves in product advertising, on Instagram and in fashion shows.

Watch the highlights from the Rihanna Savage X Fenty NYFW show below. Post continues after video.

Video by MWN

This is something Rihanna nailed with her Fenty Beauty launch and the Pro Filt’r Foundation that comes in 40 shades. Her Savage X Fenty NYFW debut was no different.

The show’s concept was like a garden of unearthly delights, the delights being the female form.

The stand out moment from the show came from model Slick Woods, who walked the runway in a strappy lingerie piece with black nipple pasties, thigh-high stockings and heels.

She also happened to be heavily pregnant, so much so, TMZ reports the 22-year-old went into labour backstage following the show.