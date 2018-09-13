Forget side vag, the horrifying new swimwear trend is vag... tape. And we can't look away.

Excuse me.

But I have concerns of the utmost importance.

On day five of New York Fashion Week, models were sent down the runway by the Black Tape Project, an experimental fashion label, in swimming costumes made exclusively out of duct tape.

This would be fine except it’s not at all.

Two years ago, the side vag asserted itself as a fashion trend for reasons that were never made entirely clear.

Brave women wore high slit dresses that revealed either side of their mons pubis - a part of the body we previously did not know we had. And we liked it that way.

There were no stray pubies. There were no ingrown hairs. There were no unusual post-wax rashes or itchy bumps.

Kim Kardashian even adopted the trend, being very careful not to step to her left or her right without commendable concentration, lest a labia majora fall out.

You never go full labia majora.