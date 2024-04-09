Ricky Martin might have got a boner at a Madonna show. Good for him.

Latin icon Ricky Martin got a little excited about seeing Madonna in concert, seemingly getting... aroused after he was brought on stage.
At a Miami stop on the tour, Martin was surrounded by a circle of sexy dancers who offered him a lap dance on stage as part of the ballroom section of Madonna's 'Celebration' tour.
Martin shared the video of himself (and his alleged boner) giving scores to Madonna's dancers.
Thank you @Madonna my love! Always fun to be invited to the party! 🎉— Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) April 8, 2024
You all, CAN’T MISS THIS SHOW! pic.twitter.com/bVdoV18Qen