'I have been degraded.' Madonna's powerful response to her 'changing face'.

Ironically, her shocking, scandalous and provocative 'look' - hair styled with two tight braided loops and holding a riding crop - that night ignited a wave of criticism from people on social media.

People criticised her 'changing face', her outfit and her career, with just some comments on her own Instagram reading;

“No filters on live TV, and you look completely different.”

“She truly lives in her own world. I don’t think she’ll be asked back next year. It’s sad to watch her trying to chase youth, just grow old and enjoy your life.”

“Went from looking like Marilyn Monroe to Marilyn Manson.”

“All your money and this is what you did to that absolutely gorgeous face of yours??”

Comments on the internet called her ‘Trunchbull,’ referring to her outfit’s similarity to the character in Matilda as well as accusing her of having botched plastic surgery.

While Madonna has never publicly commented about any cosmetic procedures, media publications consulted plastic surgeons who speculated on what work she's had done on her face.

But Madonna has finally had enough. On Tuesday, she fired back at her haters with a passionate caption on her Instagram.

She began by highlighting the iconic moment in history that she got to be a part of, writing, “It was an honour for me to introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammy's."

"I had wanted to give the last award which was Album of the year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans-woman performing at the Grammy's — a History making moment!! And on top of that she won a Grammy," she stated sharing snippet videos of herself behind-the-scenes with various artists at the award show.