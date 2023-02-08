'I have been degraded.' Madonna's powerful response to her 'changing face'.

Madonna is no stranger to internet hate.
Once a beloved pop star, the singer now more often than not makes headlines about her face and provocative aesthetic.
The 64-year-old found herself in the limelight earlier this week at the 2023 Grammy Awards when she introduced Sam Smith and Kim Petras before their Unholy performance.
“Here’s what I’ve learned after four decades in music,” she began in her speech. “If they call you shocking, scandalous, troublesome, problematic, provocative or dangerous, you’re definitely onto something.”
