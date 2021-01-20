The 6 questions you had after watching Netflix's Night Stalker, answered.

To this day, Richard Ramirez is considered one of the world's most notorious serial killers.

Between 1984 and 1985, the serial killer murdered at least 13 people in the Greater Los Angeles area and sexually assaulted several others.

Known as the 'Night Stalker', Ramirez typically struck before dawn, targeting his victims in home invasions.

Video via Netflix.

Now, decades on from Ramirez's capture, new Netflix true crime documentary series, Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer, is delving into the race to catch the serial killer.

The four-part series tells the story of Ramirez's crimes from the perspective of his victims and their families.

As with any true crime series, however, we still have plenty of questions about the story behind Night Stalker.

Here are six questions you might have had after watching Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer, answered.

What was Richard Ramirez's childhood like?

Richard Ramirez was born on February 29, 1960, in El Paso, Texas.

As a child, Ramirez was physically abused by his father, leading him to sleep in a graveyard to avoid being at home.

From 10 years old, Ramirez was dabbling in drugs such as marijuana, LSD, and cocaine. He was also building an interest in Satanism.

However, Ramirez's largest influence was his older cousin, Miguel.

Image: Netflix. Miguel, a Vietnam veteran, opened up to Ramirez about his experiences in Vietnam, including raping and killing women.