These 6 chilling true crime documentaries are on Stan. And you need to watch them immediately.

This post deals with sexual assault and violence and might be triggering for some readers.



Now is the perfect time to curl up on the couch and lose yourself in a true crime documentary.

Whether you're interested in wrongful convictions, conmen, or cults, Stan has something for everyone.

So sit back and prepare to go down the rabbit hole with these six must-watch true crime documentaries on Stan.

Outcry

Greg Kelley in Outcry. Image: Stan.

Greg Kelley was a high school football star who was close to achieving his dream of attending the University of Texas on a scholarship. Then he was accused of molesting a four-year-old boy and his life fell apart.

Kelley was just 17 years old when the accusations were made. He was madly in love with his girlfriend and was living with the family of one of his school friend's while he parents were unwell.

This five-part documentary series follows the story of Kelley, who was arrested, convicted and jailed for the sexual assault, his supporters quest for the truth and his eventual exoneration.

Love Fraud

The women teaming up. Image: Stan. Love Fraud is best described as Dirty John meets Catfish: The TV Show.