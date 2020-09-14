200 families. 180 babies. A private flight: This Australian mum's plan to get home by Christmas.

﻿﻿Over 200 families. Nearly 180 babies. About €1 million.

Carly McCrossin has a plan to get home by Christmas.

The Australian first-time mum lives in London with her husband and their now four-month-old daughter, Ailish, who she describes as a "really sweet baby".

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, McCrossin was nearly eight months pregnant as she prepared to give birth to a 'lockdown' baby.

Her mother planned to fly to London for the first few weeks of her grandchild's life, but made the "heartbreaking" decision to cancel. Now, nearly six months on, arriving in, or departing from, Australia is even harder.

But for McCrossin - who has lived in the UK for the past nine years - the prospect of her family not meeting her baby until next year is simply unbearable.

Carly with her baby, Ailish. Image: Supplied.

So, in August, McCrossin started a campaign, aptly named 'Fly the Babies Home'. The goal is to create "a COVID-free bubble of bubs and [to] charter our own flight home".

Yes - a private plane from London to Australia, full of families with babies who find themselves in similar circumstances.

"I just thought there's got to be other Australian parents who are in my position," she tells Mamamia.

McCrossin says the Australian government's cap on international arrivals - which will remain in place until at least October 24 - means booking flights has proved too difficult. She adds that a commercial flight comes with the increased risk of passengers contracting coronavirus.