What you need to know about COVID-19 today, Thursday May 14.

"The safety and wellbeing of our staff and students is of paramount importance to us at all times. As such we will continue to work closely with NSW Health to ensure that all necessary health advice is adhered to."

Students will learn from home and further advice on when the school will reopen will be issued on Thursday.

NSW pubs and clubs to open for dining.

Residents of New South Wales will soon be able to dine at their favourite pubs and clubs, although bars and gaming facilities will remain closed, as NSW removes more COVID-19 restrictions.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet has confirmed pubs and clubs will join cafes and restaurants in providing dining, as part of the state government's push to boost the economy.

Perrottet says the venues will be able to open from Friday, as long as they adhere to social distancing requirements, and stick to a limit of 10 customers at any given time.

Pubs and clubs will be allowed to reopen their restaurants from tomorrow in NSW. #9Today pic.twitter.com/w0yDIaY5js — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) May 13, 2020

Bars and gaming facilities will remain closed, but table service for alcohol with a meal will be allowed along with takeaway services.

NSW reported six additional cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday from 8100 tests, bringing the state's total to 3059.

Two new cases were contacts of those connected to the Newmarch House aged care home COVID-19 cluster, where 16 residents have died and 71 people have caught the virus.

An 81-year-old woman who travelled on the coronavirus-plagued Ruby Princess cruise ship died in NSW on Tuesday, taking the state's toll to 47 and Australia's to 98.

International travel ruled out indefinitely.

Australia's Chief Medical Officer has ruled out international travel for the foreseeable future as there is "no clear roadmap" to reopening our borders.

Professor Brendan Murphy told a Senate inquiry on Wednesday border closures remain essential to defeating the coronavirus pandemic.

"I have no vision at the moment on the current international scene where international border measures of some very strong vigour won't be necessary," he said.

"There is no clear roadmap out of this."

Dr Murphy said interstate and territory borders would open long before overseas travel would be allowed, noting cases were still arriving in the country as overseas Australians return home and serve mandatory quarantine periods.

Australia's strategy was to maintain strong suppression, or elimination in parts of the country, while slowly opening up the economy, he said.

Hospital cases of COVID-19 tumble.

The number of people in hospital with coronavirus has fallen almost 900 per cent since early April.