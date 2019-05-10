"They have a... past": 5 things everyone with a rescue dog knows to be true.

If you own a rescue dog , you’ll know that they’re not… like the other dogs at the park.

Instead of chasing their ball and chatting to their buddies about the weekend, a rescue dog is probably lying on its back staring at the sky.

They’re having as much fun, if not more fun, as all the other dogs but – and this is critical; They will always do things their own way.

They have unexplainable quirks, like an intense dislike of anyone in hats, or the fridge door opening, or having to get their left foot wet in the rain.

And they shan’t stand for any of it.

Watch: Harry the rescue dog does a fashion show with all his new costumes. Post continues.

But it is these little idiosyncrasies that make them so ridiculously loveable. Here are five things you know to be true if you own a rescue dog:

1. The backstory.

I’m yet to meet a rescue dog owner who hasn’t developed a complex and outlandish backstory for what happened to their dog before they were rescued.

Usually, they are based on zero fact and all speculation, mostly developed from the faraway look in their dog’s eyes.

Bella, we’ve decided, was born on the wrong side of the tracks and saw some things she’ll never forget involving a man in a hat (hence her fear of head wear).

In her old life, we think she might have started a fire – a bit of a pyromaniac if you will. That’s why she loves watching the fire in winter.

Harry, we’re sure, was abruptly abandoned, which is why he needs to know where his humans are at all times.