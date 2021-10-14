"It has given a lot of kids a voice." The children who have thrived with remote learning.

The pandemic landscape has undoubtedly been challenging for students, parents and teachers.

Parents have faced significant stress, juggling their own work whilst supervising remote schooling, and the lack of face-to-face interaction has been difficult.

But despite the struggles, there are some children who have thrived during lockdown.

As an educator and a mum of two primary-aged children, I’ve been impressed with the resilience that young people have shown through this time of isolation and learning at home.

While some have had a positive experience in lockdown, it’s also important to acknowledge upfront that there are many children and parents who have not.

The difficulties of remote learning are absolutely real, further amplified by disadvantage and existing inequities that impact some students.

This is not to detract from those experiences, but rather, to shine a light on some positives.

For 15-year-old Matilda, from Chisholm in the Lower Hunter, lockdown has had advantages. With a history of high anxiety, she admits that "school stressed me out a lot."

Working independently at home and a flexible schedule have been important factors in her remote learning success.

"It’s the freedom that comes with it, I'm able to do a lot more than I'd normally be able to do at school. I have extra time in the afternoon to do more work with my business."

This additional time has allowed Matilda to develop a burgeoning cupcake business - she has sold over 700 cupcakes in her local area during lockdown.

"She can follow the schedule of the school with her breaks and she's just loved it," says Matilda’s mum, Krista. "That structure has still been helpful, but being home and able to do it, she prefers it."