'After spending most of 2020 in lockdown, here are 5 positive things my kids have learned.'

It’s fair to say that if 2020 was a jellybean, it’d be the liquorice one. It’s been tough, especially for those of us in Victoria who have spent the majority of the year in lockdown.

The good news is, things are looking up. As our donut days continue and we edge closer to some semblance of normality, I’ve been reflecting on the positive lessons my kids have learned as a result of this crazy year.

My boys enjoying some time outdoors during lockdown. Image: Supplied.

Lesson 1: The little things really do matter most.

My kids have had a privileged life when it comes to ‘stuff’. They have a room full of toys and are spoilt by family members every birthday and Christmas. While they are showered with affection, at times I have fallen into the trap of showing my love by buying them more stuff.

The pandemic has taught my kids that when the chips are down, it’s not the toy shopping you miss, it’s the simple things – hugging your grandparents, enjoying a playdate with friends, and gathering at the park for a picnic.

Last weekend, they saw their grandparents for the first time in five months and their little hearts exploded. By taking away so many of life’s simple pleasures, 2020 has taught my kids to appreciate them a lot more. Stuff is just stuff. Family, connection, experiences and freedom are what makes life truly fulfilling.

Lesson 2: Mindfulness is a handy tool during tough times.

Back in May, I wrote about how the Smiling Mind Family Program was helping my family stay calm, connected and focussed during the hopefully-never-to-return days of home schooling. I’ve continued to use the app to help my kids remain positive during lockdown 2.0 and post-lockdown life.

Mindfulness has helped my kids readjust as they returned to school. Image: Supplied.