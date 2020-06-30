"People still mistake me for his daughter." 14 women on the reality of age-gap relationships.

"My husband is 60 and I am 46. We met when I was 24 and he was 38 when I started at a new workplace and he was my supervisor. It was very tricky at first. When we first got together, there was judgement because I think the age difference was visible as I was fairly young looking and he looked older. Now, fewer people are aware that there is much of a difference.

"The benefits are that he was well established financially when we got together and we could buy a house quickly and be financially stable. He was able to support us while I did further study. However, we did have kids earlier than I planned because he was older and now he is slowing down a bit when I still have a long time in my career. I have made sure I have a plan to support myself in retirement if he is not around."

"Our age gap started to affect our relationship when he retired." — Joanne, 27 years difference.

"He is 80 I am 53. We met at work 30 years ago, and we've been married for 25 years. For the first part of our marriage, there was no issue with our age difference, we loved each other and that’s all that mattered. Our age gap started to affect our relationship when he retired just over 10 years ago. I am still out and about mixing with people and working, and he has become a recluse at home not wanting to see anyone except family. I get along very well with his children who are only a few years younger than me.

"We received plenty of judgement about our age difference but I always brushed it off it was none of their business. Now, the big challenge in our relationship is him being exceptionally needy and not wanting me to go anywhere or do anything."

"I ended things because he wanted to settle down and I thought he needed to live life a little before that happened." — Michelle, nine years difference.

"We met originally when I was 31 and he was 22. We were together for 18 months until I ended things as although he said he wanted to settle down, I thought he needed to live life a little before that happened. Fast forward to three years ago, we ended up reuniting at ages 36 and 27 and are now engaged and have two beautiful children together.

"The age difference, now we are older, feels irrelevant and we have encountered very little judgement of our relationship. It's less common to see an older woman and a younger man, so some raise an eyebrow if they don't know us but once they've spent time with us, they see how well suited we are to each other. We also have some laughs when I talk about TV shows I watched as a child before he was born."













