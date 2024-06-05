'I made over $800,000 last year. I still refuse to pay my daughter's university education.'

Andrea Mac will not be paying for her daughter's higher education.

The mum of four children aged five to 19, is a growth strategist from Chicago and she's a business owner too. Over the past seven years she says she has managed to create an annual income for herself of approximately US $550,000. This is equivalent to about AUD $826,200.

Despite her hefty income, she says she will not pay for her child's college tuition, otherwise known as higher or university education in Australia. Her reason why has sparked plenty of conversations online.

"My husband and I have not agreed to — nor do we plan to — pay for the college tuition of our oldest daughter. Stating that feels vulnerable and unpopular because, within our network, this is an uncommon or less commonly talked-about choice. But we didn't make this decision lightly," she wrote for Business Insider this week.

Watch: 5 money lessons your parents told you, that you should probably forget. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

She says there are a few reasons behind their decision.