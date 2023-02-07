Do Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher hate each other? A very serious investigation.

Do you smell that in the air? It's the sweet, sweet aroma of a celebrity feud between two Hollywood sweethearts.

Over the weekend, Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher attended the premiere for their new Netflix movie Your Place Or Mine.

In the film, Witherspoon and Kutcher play longtime best friends who decide to swap houses. But on the red carpet, the pair's appearance was so awkward and uncomfortable that they went... viral.

Watch the trailer for the new Netflix film Your Place Or Mine. Post continues after video.



Video via Netflix.

In fact, the awkward photos have everyone wondering if Witherspoon and Kutcher even like each other.