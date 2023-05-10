







Armstrong, who has two children with her ex-husband and business partner, Jon Armstrong, launched Dooce in 2001.

She was one of the first 'Mummy Bloggers', and spoke about the launch of the blog in her 2009 memoir It Sucked and then I Cried: How I Had a Baby, a Breakdown and a Much Needed Margarita.



In her memoir she said her blog started as a way to share her thoughts on pop culture with distant friends.



Within a year, her audience grew from a close friends to thousands of strangers around the world. By 2009 she had a monthly readership of 8.4 million.

More and more, Armstrong said, she found herself writing about her personal life and, eventually, an office job, and “how much I wanted to strangle my boss, often using words and phrases that would embarrass a sailor.”



She wrote candidly about her battle with depression and the treatments she was receiving. She's been interviewed by Oprah and graced the Forbes list of most influential women.

