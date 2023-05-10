The OG ‘Mummy Blogger’ Heather Armstrong known best as Dooce has died aged 47.
Armstrong was a force, paving the way for bloggers on her site Dooce.com where she would write about her struggles as a mother and battles with depression and alcoholism. She gave millions of readers a window into the joys and challenges of parenthood and marriage.
The news was announced on her Instagram page overnight with her boyfriend Pete Ashdown telling The Associated Press the cause was suicide. He had found her at their Salt Lake City home.
Ashdown said Armstrong had been sober for 18-months, but had recently relapsed.