'Racism at a low level.' Why Raven-Symoné very nearly didn't become Disney's biggest child star.

It's hard to imagine the 2000s without That's So Raven and her iconic "vision face" that held strong through all four seasons of the Disney program.

The show not only shot Raven-Symoné into fame when it premiered in 2003, but also quickly became one of the most popular shows ever released on the Disney Channel.

The series was the first to reach 100 episodes in total. Now the spinoff, Raven's Home, has also reached 100 episodes, meaning Raven-Symoné has been played the role of Raven Baxter for 200 episodes and counting.

Watch the theme song for That's So Raven. Post continues after video.



Video via Disney.

However, we learned this week that the popular TV series almost never happened – and in fact, it began as a completely different show.

Anneliese van der Pol, who played Chelsea in That's So Raven, spoke about witnessing the "racism" towards Raven-Symoné during the initial casting process.

On fellow child star Christy Carlson Romano’s Vulnerable podcast, she noted that the show initially planned to cast the show's star in a supporting role.

"When I went in to audition, the show was called Absolutely Psychic," she revealed. "It wasn't called That’s So Raven at all."

Van der Pal continued, saying Raven-Symoné had already been cast, but not as the lead – she was set to play second fiddle to the main character, who would be white.

"At the time, Raven wasn’t the lead. She was the sidekick. They were looking for a lead and I came in to audition for the lead. I think the character’s name was Molly."

While Van der Pol didn't nab the lead role, she said Raven-Symoné was cast as the sidekick.

Raven-Symoné and Anneliese van der Pol on That's So Raven. Image: Disney.