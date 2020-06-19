From child star to newlywed: The life and career of Raven-Symoné.

From The Cosby Show to That's So Raven, Raven-Symoné was a much-loved teen idol for anyone who grew up in the 90s and early 2000s (and the reason why so many of us wish we had psychic powers).

Now, 13 years on from her hit Disney Channel show, Raven-Symoné is newly married.

The 34-year-old announced that she tied the knot with her girlfriend, Miranda Maday, over Instagram on Thursday.

"I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home," she wrote alongside a photo of the couple.

"I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a**hole!!! I’s married NOW."

The actress also shared a photo of their rings.