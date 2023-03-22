wellness

'Ramadan is more than just fasting'. 3 Muslim women on what they wish everyone knew.

Every year, Muslims wait in anticipation for Ramadan, the ninth and most sacred month on the Islamic calendar.

Currently, about a quarter of the world identify as Muslims, and majority of them will refrain from food and yes, even water, from sunrise to sunset for 29 to 30 days.

However, while Ramadan is usually associated with fasting, the month isn’t just about abstinence. 

Yes, it’s a huge part of the religious occasion, but it’s also about giving, sacrificing and practising discipline in all areas of life.

Watch Mamamia's guide to Muslim Veils. Post continues after video.


Video via Mamamia

Ramadan is a month of intense religious devotion, and along with fasting, Muslims spend time reflecting on their actions, helping the less fortunate, committing their time to worship, meeting friends and family and of course, feasting.

Living in Australia, it can be easy to forget that your colleagues, friends, neighbours and maybe even family members are observing the month of Ramadan, so it’s important to stay educated.

We spoke to three Muslim women from different backgrounds and asked them to describe an average day during Ramadan. 

The spiritual month means something different for everyone, and each person has their own traditions, however, the end goal is the same: Pleasing God. 

Here is what they had to say. 


Anastasia

First generation Australian with an Indonesian Muslim mum and a Serbian Orthodox Christian dad

What does Ramadan mean to you?

To me, Ramadan is a time to increase one’s patience, closeness to God and generosity towards others, especially the less fortunate. 

One of the primary focuses of Ramadan is 'Taqwa' – increasing one’s consciousness of God. 

Because I’m abstaining from the very natural human desires of eating and drinking, it’s a time to teach myself discipline and focus. A time when I realise that I can control my actions and behaviours towards others.

What does your day look like during Ramadan?

A typical day in Ramadan looks different from a normal day, mainly because the day itself is structured differently. The day starts at around 4am where we have a dawn meal known as 'suhoor'. 

I then try to start the working day early (around 7:30am) so it allows me to leave early too. I then wrap up the day around 4:30pm and break my fast at sunset: first with dates, then with some more food!

Throughout the day, I’ll pray my obligatory five prayers, however I’ll also pray some special Ramadan prayers (known as Taraweeh prayers) in the evening & read passages of the Quran in Arabic. I’ll then head to bed at around 9:30pm (hopefully!) and repeat it all again. 

What is your favourite Ramadan tradition?

Making Indonesian sweets with my mum in the lead up to Eid. 

On weekends, we'd put together 'nastar' (pineapple sweet cake), 'putri salju' (crescent shaped biscuits covered in "snow" – or more commonly known as icing sugar), as well as 'kaasstengels' (cheese sticks). 

Another favourite in recent years has been the Ramadan Night Markets in Lakemba – can’t go here without eating knafeh (a sweet Middle Eastern pastry cheese dessert) and a camel burger. 

What is something you wish non-Muslims knew about Ramadan?

I wish non-Muslims knew that whilst not eating and drinking can be considered crazy, I actually really enjoy it!

I know people mean well but I don’t like it when some people belittle me or make it seem like it’s an immense burden, saying phrases like “I feel sorry that you need to fast”. 

I would instead ask people to reframe these comments in a more positive light, perhaps such as “I hope this month brings you joy with your family & loved ones”.

Another thing to be conscious of: if you work with Muslims, try your best not to schedule meetings towards the end of the day – our energy levels are low and we need to get home soon to prepare our meals and break our fast!


Shereen 

Creative director and cofounder of Silque Co, a fashion content creator, optometrist, and a mother of two beautiful girls. 

What does Ramadan mean to you?

It is easy to get stuck into a cycle of everyday mundane tasks and consumerism.

Our lives have become so busy that we often tend to forget to check in on our closest family and friends, and we can find ourselves lacking real human connection. 

So to me, Ramadan is the perfect reset and cleanse that comes around once a year when it's needed the most. 

It is the time to stop and reassess my life, reconnect with my spirituality, with family and friends over sunset feasts "iftars", and connect with new people that I happen to share a meal with, and also give charity. 

What is your favourite Ramadan tradition?

My favourite Ramadan tradition that my parents did with us, and I've chosen to carry on with my kids is the "messy pizza night" that takes place on the last night of Ramadan, when you don't really care what iftar looks like because: 

1. You get to eat so much the next day on Eid 

And 2. Both mum and dad are exhausted from cooking, so we hand the kids some dough to roll out and create their own messy pizza with their choice of toppings. The kids absolutely love this, and the parents get a break so it's a win-win situation. 

What do you find to be the most challenging part of Ramadan? 

Funnily enough, it is not fasting from sunrise to sunset, because the body quickly learns to adapt to that. 

It is navigating the misconceptions about Ramadan, and trying to fit in more spiritual and reflection time in our busy lifestyle. 

What is something you wish non-Muslims knew about Ramadan?

Ramadan is more than just fasting from sunrise to sunset. 

It is a whole body and senses experience where you refrain from negative or unlawful behaviour, practice forgiveness, patience, endurance, and give charity.

Even though this should be an all year round thing, it is heightened during Ramadan and a good reminder. 

Also, if you have any questions about Ramadan, please ask us, no question is too silly and we're always happy to answer. 


Gabrielle 

Converted to Islam eight years ago, primary school teacher and racehorse trainer

What does Ramadan mean to you?

For me, Ramadan is a chance to slow down and shift my focus back to what nourishes and sustains me – my relationship with God.

What does your day look like during Ramadan?

Before I leave for work in the morning I will prepare a morning meal made up of dates, oats and fruit for my husband and I before the first call to prayer in the morning before sunrise. 

We still go to work during the day and participate in life’s normal daily activities however there is more of a spiritual focus to everything and a consciousness towards improving ourselves as Muslims. 

In the evening, my husband and I will break our fast together with dates as this is what our beloved Prophet Mohammad would do, before praying the Maghrib prayer together then enjoying a bit of a feast. 

Some nights we will join other families for prayer and feasting as well as going to the mosque to pray an additional prayer called Taraweeh. 

What is your favourite Ramadan tradition?

I love breaking my fast with friends and family. 

It is always such a joyful occasion and a chance to really bond with others in our community and their families. 

Each Ramadan there are often ‘ladies nights’ where all the girls get together for feasting, laughs and catch ups. There is a lot of traditional food from different cultures served, decorations and lights up in people’s homes and an incredible vibe in the air that is indescribable.

While Ramadan is very spiritual it is also very social and joyful.

What is something you wish non-Muslims knew about Ramadan? 

I think many people who haven’t been exposed to a lot of Muslims or don’t know too much about Islam assume that Islam is very harsh and unforgiving when it is the total opposite.

Ramadan is known as the ‘month of forgiveness’. 

We are not expected by God to be perfect, we are just expected to try our best and to seek forgiveness for our sins. 

There are people who are unable to fast if they are pregnant, breastfeeding, are unwell or suffering a medical condition. 

God doesn’t wish to cause hardship to us and those who are unable to fast can still enjoy the blessings of Ramadan in many other ways. Islam, especially during Ramadan, is about softness, humility, spirituality and forgiveness.

Feature image: Supplied/Mamamia

