'It's time we take responsibility for the sons we raise.' The hard truth about sexual assault.

I mean, nothing actually happened. Six months later, it was a similar story with another girl we had gone to school with – this time something did happen against her will.

1989.

A 21st in a small country town.

A group of girls decided we would book a pub room rather than sleep in swags. One of the girls wanted to leave the party before the others but one young man, with whom we had all been friends with for years, didn’t want her walking back to the pub alone so offered to get her back safely.

She fell asleep on her bed. I came in to find him humping her leg. I yelled at him to stop and get out. Thankfully, he did. We said nothing. I mean, nothing actually happened, and she had said yes to him walking her back.

2005.

My niece goes out drinking with her cousin and some of his friends. Friends that had met our family, been to family gatherings; friends of our extended family.

When they got home, she stayed up with one of the friends to have a last drink.

He pushed her onto the couch, rammed his hand up her dress. She pushed him off and went to bed. She said nothing. Nothing actually happened.

2015.

My daughter goes to a Year 12 party out of town, where everyone is sleeping in workers’ quarters. She asks a ‘friend’ to walk her to the quarters as she knows she has had way too much to drink.

A boy she had known since she was little; someone she trusted.

There were already some other boys in the room. As she lay down, her ‘friend’ lay on top of her pushed himself inside her. She was crying; none of the other ‘friends’ said anything.

She fought him off and called me to pick her up.

She’s not sure how far it went so I took her for the after-morning pill the next morning.

I said I would support her decision about reporting. She said nothing. He was in her friendship circle; his parents are friends. She was scared of the fall out in her friendship group and was already so saddened by his actions and the lack of actions of other friends.