"You are all no better than the cleaner." 7 women on what drove them to 'rage quit' their jobs.

It’s a scenario most of us have thought about at least once before. OK, maybe more than once.
After months of putting up with condescending colleagues, a micro-managing boss, unfair conditions or general crap at work, you quit your job in a blaze of glory and swear words, storming out, never to return.
Sure, rage quitting (i.e. quitting one’s job on the spot under less than cordial circumstances) is a deeply satisfying idea, but not always realistic in a world where references matter and jobs are scarce.
However, that certainly wasn't a concern for one cleaner, who had "the last laugh" when she left a very honest note for her boss ahead of her last shift at work.
Julie Cousins, who worked as a bank cleaner in the UK for 35 years, wrote the letter right before retiring. It's since gone viral after it was shared on Twitter by her son, Joe.
"And this is why I love my mum," Joe wrote on Twitter.
"She’s been cleaning banks for 35 years and today walked out with this lovely note left for that awful manager. Happy retirement Mum - always have the last laugh eh!"
Julie started off the letter by telling her co-workers that Sunday will be her last day working as a cleaner for HSBC bank.
"I have made up a bucket of cleaning materials for the next cleaner whoever that may be!" she continued, before explaining the reason she's leaving.
"I’ve left the job after the way you dressed me down in the office. It was nothing more than aggressive and cruel but that’s a reflection on your character, not mine."
Julie concluded the note reminding her co-workers, that "in a world when you can be anything, BE KIND. Because you are all no better than the cleaner."
And this is why I love my mum. She’s been cleaning banks for 35 years and today walked out with this lovely note left for that awful manager. Happy retirement Mum - always have the last laugh eh! 💚☺️ #Tada pic.twitter.com/u8G73MTPMA— Joe 😎💫 (@joecousins89) April 30, 2021
I taught at a shitty Australian school in Dubai. The staff were always hungover or drunk and everyone was screwing everyone. One teacher was famous for having given the Principal a blowjob to get a promotion and sleeping with 2 different men on her hen's night. The kids were stupid, entitled, racist and rude, and the parents were no better. I started in August and at Christmas packed up and left quietly when everyone else was heading off for their holidays. I had organized another job and emailed the Principal the morning school started back in January.
I've since learned that schools in the UAE are famous for staff doing "runners" and at some schools they keep a tally and bet on who will leave during the year.
There is a common theme in many organisations... Much of the bullying comes from the managers and aimed at the employees who report to them (this isn't always the case but in my experience it is usually the case). I think that the bullying happens for many reasons (ie prejudice and discrimination) but the biggest cause is jealousy and job protection. This happens in many workplaces but it is especially common in large bureaucratic organisations. I have seen organisations frequently have about 7 layers of management between CEO and junior worker. Much of the time these managers only have 2-3 people directly reporting to them. The jobs are very basic and the manager is paid in excess of $200,000 annually. A diamond-shaped organisation structure with more than half the workforce working in middle management. Most of these managers know how overpaid they are, and how unnecessary they are. Owing to the fact that they feel so threatened in their job security, they become hyper protective of their jobs and try to destroy the self-esteem of any "subordinate" employee that may have a reasonable level of intelligence. Intelligent people are perceived as a threat and so they try to get rid of them. I don't know why organisations who have obligations to shareholders/taxpayers put up with this rubbish. An organisation with lean and moderate management numbers, which values its employees and their welfare, will be more productive and less of a liability.