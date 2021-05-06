"You are all no better than the cleaner." 7 women on what drove them to 'rage quit' their jobs.

It’s a scenario most of us have thought about at least once before. OK, maybe more than once.

After months of putting up with condescending colleagues, a micro-managing boss, unfair conditions or general crap at work, you quit your job in a blaze of glory and swear words, storming out, never to return.

Sure, rage quitting (i.e. quitting one’s job on the spot under less than cordial circumstances) is a deeply satisfying idea, but not always realistic in a world where references matter and jobs are scarce.

However, that certainly wasn't a concern for one cleaner, who had "the last laugh" when she left a very honest note for her boss ahead of her last shift at work.

Julie Cousins, who worked as a bank cleaner in the UK for 35 years, wrote the letter right before retiring. It's since gone viral after it was shared on Twitter by her son, Joe.

"And this is why I love my mum," Joe wrote on Twitter.

"She’s been cleaning banks for 35 years and today walked out with this lovely note left for that awful manager. Happy retirement Mum - always have the last laugh eh!"

Julie started off the letter by telling her co-workers that Sunday will be her last day working as a cleaner for HSBC bank.

"I have made up a bucket of cleaning materials for the next cleaner whoever that may be!" she continued, before explaining the reason she's leaving.

"I’ve left the job after the way you dressed me down in the office. It was nothing more than aggressive and cruel but that’s a reflection on your character, not mine."

Julie concluded the note reminding her co-workers, that "in a world when you can be anything, BE KIND. Because you are all no better than the cleaner."