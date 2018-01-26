"I've already completed my first New Year's Resolution: Quit the gym."

Like many people, one of by my biggest New Year’s Resolutions for 2018 involved the gym.

Although instead of joining one, or even going to one, mine was the exact opposite.

Quit it.

And after a few weeks procrastination (would it really be a real New Year’s resolution without any?) I’ve finally done it.

Hear me out.

Keeping fit and healthy is important. So important. But being a member of the gym wasn't doing anything for my fitness or my health. In fact, it was doing the exact opposite for the health of my bank account.

You see, it's not you, gym, it's me.

I'm not a gym person. By god, I wish I was. Life would be so much easier. But for at least the second time, I've made the expensive mistake of thinking I am.

Going to the gym is great in theory. There's the sense of immediate achievement you get when you sign up. But then you actually, you know, have to go. Regularly.

Since signing up to the gym almost a year to the day ago, I can count on two hands (or maybe even one) the number of times I've gone there to work out. I don't even want to think about how much money I've wasted on it. (Around three figures if my basic maths serves me - and no, I'm not in a position to throw that kind of money down the gym shower drain).

When it comes to exercise, self-motivation doesn't work for me. I need to go with someone, for someone else to hold me accountable for workouts until the habit is properly formed (and even after that, if I'm being honest.)