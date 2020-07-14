The 8 important questions to ask your partner before you get married.

Do we really have each other’s backs: are we willing to protect each other both publicly and privately, or are we still at every-person-for-themselves stage?

Have we talked about our future: do we want the same things, or are there differences that may cause problems down the track?

How will we manage domestic chores?

Will our finances be shared?

Do we want kids? And if so, who will stay home and who will work?

What if the answers aren't what you want to hear?

"Well, for some this can be serious, particularly if it is around something like whether to have children, where you will live, or how you deal with family and friends. These are the 'deal-breakers' that are a huge threat to relationships," Melissa said.

"If you do find what seems a 'deal-breaker' then do not walk away. Get some help to see if you can find a compromise. It may not always be there, but I see too many couples ending relationships too soon. So, if you love and care the person you are with, then you are likely in a relationship worth fighting for."

How should you handle that?

"Committing to spend your life with someone is a very adult decision and, therefore, it is going to take some very adult questions. Developmentally we are mostly unprepared for the adult world as most of us have not experienced perfect parenting or caregiving," Melissa said.

"So, a wonderful way to grow with your partner is to fully understand this and to decide together that we are going to create our own adult frame of what our relationship will be. This is about freeing up time from dealing with bigger problems and leaving more room for connection and playfulness, so there is less stress within the relationship.

"If you are struggling to agree on how you will navigate or deal with areas of potential conflict, getting some the help from a therapist trained in couple therapy before you enter into a longer term commitment may be useful to help you identify issues that you could face on the road ahead."

What are the potential consequences of not asking these questions?

"If you don't have the same guiding principles or agreements on what's important to you both in your relationship, you may begin to feel like you are with the wrong person or that you are falling out of love," Melissa said.

"What is really happening, though, is a normal process of discovery. Once we have been with a partner for some time, our brain does this process of 'automating' your partner, telling you that you know them. So, we stop asking questions or being curious about each other.