The 8 important questions to ask your partner before you get married.

Fans of Stan's The Bold Type, a comedy-drama about three women who work for a glossy magazine, will have likely muttered the same, frustrated phrase over the past few episodes:
"Why didn't Sutton and Richard talk about kids before getting hitched?"
If you're currently muttering "Who? What?", here's the abridged version: newly married couple (pictured above); woman reveals she doesn't want to have children; man is devastated; they fight, then have a think; proves to be a deal-breaker for man; man leaves.
It makes for riveting television, sure. But in real life, the consequences of such a huge divergence are anything but entertaining.
So what are the important questions to ask a partner before getting married or committing to a long-term partnership? And what if the answers aren't what you want to hear?
"Now you don't want kids?" The turning point in Sutton and Richard's marriage.
Melissa Ferrari, a therapist with over 20 years’ experience in couples counselling and individual psychotherapy, told Mamamia that the reason to start a dialogue on big issues early on isn't just practical, it's physiological.
"In the 'loved up' stage in a relationship, attachment hormones run riot through our brain. Be aware that the powerful chemical agents creating that wonderful euphoric feeling will fade, and therefore it is important that you ask some important questions of each other as you consider a long-term, committed relationship," she said.
The questions she recommends asking include:
Why do we want to be together?
Is our relationship our first priority, or are we placing work, family or our own interests first?
As a couple, do we believe that we will always help and support each other when one of us is distressed?
I also think it's important to note that people change. The answers they give as a hypothetical might be different to when they are faced with a scenario in real life - and this can apply to yourself. The questions help, but there are no guarantees - it's always a bit of a gamble.