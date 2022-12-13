12 days before Christmas, Queensland Police are mourning two of their own.

Yesterday, four Queensland police officers went off to work.

They put on their badges, and tied their boots and ... did their job.

But only two returned home.

Constables Matthew Arnold, 26, and Rachel McCrow, 29, from the Tara police station attended a remote property in Wieambilla, around 300 kilometres northwest of Brisbane to make inquiries relating to missing person, former school principal Nathaniel Train.

As they walked down the driveway to the front door, they were met with a hail of bullets fired by two men, clad in military greens. The suspects were Train and his brother, Gareth Train.

Constables Arnold and McCrow were hit, and fell to the ground.

The gunmen approached, and fatally shot the wounded police officers, execution-style where they lay, reported The Australian.

Neighbour Alan Dare, 58, then arrived at the property. Tragically, he too was shot and killed by the gunmen. At close range.

Two other police officers - Constable Keely Brough, 28 and Constable Randell Kirk, 27 from Chinchilla police station - were also at the scene.

Constable Kirk was shot in the leg, but miraculously managed to escape. It is believed that he raised the alarm about the ambush.

Meanwhile, Constable Brough ran into the surrounding bush. The gunmen turned their attentions to her, setting a fire to try to flush out and kill her too.

"They actually lit the grass on fire to try and have her stand up, so they could shoot her dead. And she did not know whether she was going to be shot or she would be burnt alive," Queensland Union President Ian Leavers told The Australian.