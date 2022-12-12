A dark day for Queensland, and everything women are talking about today.

By Gemma Bath

Police have shot dead three people after an ambush at a remote property on Queensland's Darling Downs in which two officers and a neighbour were killed.

On Monday, four officers were at the isolated rural property to investigate reports of a missing person believed to be a former school teacher from NSW and were met with a hail of gunfire.

Police returned fire but the two officers were critically injured and died at the scene.

Another two officers were wounded when at least two gunmen opened fire at the rural property at Wains Road in Wieambilla at 4.45pm.

Authorities said a siege situation then ensued at the property and specialist police officers and PolAir responded.

"Two males and a female were fatally shot during a confrontation with police shortly after 10.30pm," police said in a statement early on Tuesday morning.

AAP has been told the three attackers were killed in a firefight with officers.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the horrific incident was devastating for the victims' families and the entire organisation.

The commissioner fought back tears as she confirmed the initial deaths of the three people, including two police officers, at the late-night media conference on Monday.

"I would like to also pay tribute to all police and first responders who assisted at the scene and are continuing to respond this evening.

"Tragically, this is the largest loss of life we have suffered in one single incident in recent times... It is devastating news."

Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers said "the behaviour of these murderers tonight is absolutely unacceptable" calling it "one of the darkest days" in the history of Queensland Police.

He said the two officers, who he described as young and "very junior in service," had had their life tragically cut short.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had earlier said it was a heartbreaking loss for the families and friends of the Queensland Police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

"My condolences to all who are grieving tonight – Australia mourns with you," he tweeted.

- With AAP