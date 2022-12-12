A dark day for Queensland, and everything women are talking about today.

Live updates
6 dead in Queensland police ambush.
Police have shot dead three people after an ambush at a remote property on Queensland's Darling Downs in which two officers and a neighbour were killed.
On Monday, four officers were at the isolated rural property to investigate reports of a missing person believed to be a former school teacher from NSW and were met with a hail of gunfire.
Police returned fire but the two officers were critically injured and died at the scene.
Another two officers were wounded when at least two gunmen opened fire at the rural property at Wains Road in Wieambilla at 4.45pm.
Six people are dead, including two police officers and three suspects, in an ambush at a remote QLD property.— Sunrise (@sunriseon7) December 12, 2022
Police descended on the property, in the Darling Downs, in relation to a missing persons case investigation when gunmen reported to be wearing camouflage, opened fire. pic.twitter.com/sFRC5kIlTG
Authorities said a siege situation then ensued at the property and specialist police officers and PolAir responded.
"Two males and a female were fatally shot during a confrontation with police shortly after 10.30pm," police said in a statement early on Tuesday morning.
AAP has been told the three attackers were killed in a firefight with officers.
Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the horrific incident was devastating for the victims' families and the entire organisation.
The commissioner fought back tears as she confirmed the initial deaths of the three people, including two police officers, at the late-night media conference on Monday.
"I would like to also pay tribute to all police and first responders who assisted at the scene and are continuing to respond this evening.
"Tragically, this is the largest loss of life we have suffered in one single incident in recent times... It is devastating news."
Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers said "the behaviour of these murderers tonight is absolutely unacceptable" calling it "one of the darkest days" in the history of Queensland Police.
He said the two officers, who he described as young and "very junior in service," had had their life tragically cut short.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had earlier said it was a heartbreaking loss for the families and friends of the Queensland Police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.
"My condolences to all who are grieving tonight – Australia mourns with you," he tweeted.
- With AAP
'They were happy to lie to protect my brother.' New Harry and Meghan trailer drops.
It's safe to say that since the release of the first three episodes of Netflix's Harry and Meghan docu-series, the world has... not stopped talking about it.
We're now anticipating the drop of three more eps on Thursday night, and another teaser trailer has given us a clue as to what we're in for.
The biggest revelation is Prince Harry accusing people of lying to protect his brother, Prince William, while his wife was "fed to the wolves."
In the trailer Harry also said there had been "institutional gaslighting" of his wife.
ACT flags Lehrmann rape trial inquiry.
Bruce Lehrmann's rape trial could be picked apart in two high-level investigations as police and prosecutors blame each other over the handling of Brittany Higgins' sexual assault allegations.
The ACT's attorney-general Shane Rattenbury admits he's concerned about conduct through the trial and may yet launch an inquiry, just days after the Commonwealth's law enforcement integrity body announced it would examine how police handled things.
There are insufficient words for how jaw-droppingly extraordinary this turn of events is. For a DPP to write such a letter, the situation would have to be extreme. It requires an immediate public inquiry with compulsive powers. https://t.co/W7eHkGw8n9— marquelawyers (@marquelawyers) December 8, 2022
Mr Lehrmann denies all allegations he raped Ms Higgins in Parliament House in 2019.
The ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold has raised concerns about "political and police conduct" in the case and even wrote to the territory's police chief accusing his members of pressuring him not to prosecute Mr Lehrmann.
In a statement released on Monday, Mr Rattenbury said his government was concerned by the allegations made about the investigation and conduct throughout the trial.
"I note that the matter has been referred to the Australian Commission for Law Enforcement Integrity," he said.
"The ACT government is currently considering whether further investigations are warranted."
It is not yet clear what form any investigation launched by the ACT government would take.
- With AAP
Want to know what your colleagues earn? Now you legally can.
Have you ever wanted to know how much your colleagues are being paid?
Have you ever checked to see if you have a clause in your employment contract that specifically forbids you from asking or sharing that information?
New laws have just been passed by the Australian government that will make that a thing of the past.
Today we look at the Secure Jobs, Better Pay bill and whether information on what everyone else is earning can help you make sure you’re being paid what you’re worth, and whether it can close Australia’s gender pay gap.
