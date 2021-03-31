The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday March 31.

NSW records one locally acquired case, Byron Bay area faces new restrictions.

New South Wales has recorded one new locally acquired case of COVID-19, linked to the Queensland cases who attended a hen's party in Byron Bay.

Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said the new case was a man in his 20s who attended the Byron Beach Hotel with three of his friends and sat near the Queensland travellers who were infectious at the time.

His friends have returned negative results.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said there was no need at this stage to close the Queensland/NSW border, but she announced new restrictions for Byron Bay and surrounding areas.

Until the end of Easter, residents of the Byron, Ballina, Tweed and Lismore shires are limited to 30 visitors in a home.

All venues will resort to the four square-metre rule and customers must remain seated.

"We also ask for people in those four local government areas to wear a mask and we will make this mandatory in retail, if you are going shopping, in hospitality venues if you're a worker, on public transport, although we know most people will be going around in driving, so that includes taxis and Ubers," Berejiklian said.

"Make sure you wear masks until at least the end of Easter as a precaution to make sure that if there is any community transmission, we haven't got under control, that we maintain that."

Berejiklian had earlier warned NSW residents to expect cases related to the Brisbane nurse who travelled to Byron Bay.