The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday July 30.

Victoria has recorded more than 700 new cases, new restrictions announced.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews has confirmed 723 new cases and 13 deaths in the state on Thursday, marking both the highest increase of cases and deadliest day so far.

The deaths include three men and three women in their 70s, three men and two women in their 80s, and two men in their 90s.

There are 312 Victorians in hospital, with 34 of those are in intensive care.

There are a total of 913 active cases in aged care facilities, and Andrews said these clusters are driving the large increase in numbers.

Andrews announced new restrictions which will come into effect at midnight tonight.

Home visitors, weddings and funerals will be banned in parts of regional Victoria:

Greater Geelong

Surf Coast

Moorabool

Golden Plains

Colac-Otway

Borough of Queenscliffe

Residents in these areas will still be able to visit restaurants and cafes, attend community sport and visit gyms.

While this sounds counterintuitive, Andrews said this was backed up by the data.

"The data drives that decision. That's where the transmission is. It's not in cafes and restaurants, but it is, in small numbers, in people's homes. One family to another," he said.

"A group of visitors either getting it from a family that have got it and may not know, or vice versa. So, there can be no visitors to your home if you're in any of those local government areas that I have listed."

From midnight Sunday, face coverings will be mandatory in all of Victoria.

Andrews reiterated the importance of staying home.

"There were also a number of other people who, when there was a discussion, the person that the ADF and the Health Department, as a joint team, were looking for, the person who has a confirmed diagnosis having coronavirus, they've got a positive test, they weren't home, but a family member was, and the family member helpfully pointed out that that person, a positive coronavirus case, was, in fact, at work."

How Queensland teens risked COVID-19 outbreak.

Queensland is bracing itself for an outbreak of community transmission after three people tested positive to COVID-19, including two teens who returned from Victoria but did not quarantine.

A criminal investigation has been launched into how the 19-year-old girls bypassed mandatory hotel quarantine, despite returning from a declared hotspot.

On Wednesday, a 22-year-old woman who works at YMCA Chatswood Hills Outside School Hours Care, and is believed to be one of the teen's sisters, became the state's first community transmission of COVID-19 in two months.

Olivia Winnie Muranga and Diana Lasu, from Logan and Park Ridge, returned from Melbourne, via Sydney, on July 21 and spent eight days in the community before testing positive. Muranga is a cleaner at Parklands Christian School, which was forced to close on Wednesday for a deep clean.