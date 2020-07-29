What #ChallengeAccepted should be about: The story of 27-year-old Pinar Gültekin .

On July 16, a Thursday, 27-year-old Pinar Gültekin left her flat in Muğla. It was warm, edging past thirty degrees - the middle of summer in Turkey.

Speaking to her sister Sibel at around 3pm, the university student said she was planning on going shopping.

Not long afterwards, Sibel tried to call her again, but her phone appeared to be off. It struck her as unusual. The afternoon, and then the evening, wore on. Still, no one could reach Pinar.

Along with her mother Şefika Gültekin, Sibel travelled to Muğla and reported her sister missing.

Hours passed, and then days. There was still no sign of her. Police decided to look through CCTV footage taken inside the shopping centre, and soon, they recognised Pinar.

She was with a man.

At first, Cemal Metin Avci denied any knowledge of the woman's whereabouts. But once police showed him the CCTV footage, he not only admitted to seeing her that day, but confessed to her murder.

Cemal directed police to an oil drum hidden in a forest in the Menteşe area. Inside it, was Pinar's burned body.

As is often the case, 32-year-old Cemal was no stranger to Pinar. He was her ex-boyfriend. Now married and a father-of-one, Cemal had allegedly decided he wanted to resume his relationship with Pinar. That day, it is alleged that they met at his work place, and then visited his country home, but once Pinar rejected his advances, he strangled her to death. He has since been arrested on the charge of "killing with monstrous feeling".

Cemal was also captured on CCTV purchasing cans of fuel from a local petrol station. In order to conceal Pinar's body, Cemal told police that he moved the container with her body inside to the forest and poured concrete mix over the top.

On Tuesday, July 21, Pinar's family learned what had happened to their daughter.

Speaking at her funeral last week, Sidik Gültekin, Pinar's father said: "I am calling out to the whole of Turkey from here: enough is enough."

"Are we supposed to assign a guard to accompany every single girl student in Turkey?" he continued. "Can't a girl student go and study in a province where she wants? It is an atrocity. I am at a loss for words, I really am."

In 2019, 474 women were murdered in Turkey. Most of those women were killed at the hands of partners or relatives. It was the highest number in a decade, indicative of a rise in numbers year on year. It is expected that the figures for 2020, with coronavirus lockdowns and additional social and financial pressures, will be even higher.

Protests have erupted all over the country. Many are demonstrating against the Turkish government's consideration to withdraw from the Council of Europe's 2011 Istanbul Convention, which commits to preventing and combating violence against women.