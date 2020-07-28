The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday July 29.

Queensland will close their borders to all of Greater Sydney.

BREAKING: Queensland will close its borders to all of Greater Sydney. From 1am Saturday, more hotspots will be declared and no one from Sydney will be allowed into Queensland. #COVID19au pic.twitter.com/044iZeTZ1g — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) July 29, 2020

The news comes as NSW recorded 19 new cases of COVID-19 overnight. A cluster in Potts Point, in Sydney's east, has grown in the past 24 hours and is of particular concern, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Wednesday morning.

Due to the increasing outbreak in NSW, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed Greater Sydney will become a COVID-19 hotspot. The border closure will come into effect from 1am this Saturday.

On Wednesday, Queensland also confirmed their first two cases outside of hotel quarantine since May.

More supplies sent to virus-hit aged care homes.



Five million face masks and 500,000 reusable face shields have been sent by the federal government to Victoria's coronavirus-stricken aged care facilities.

Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck and Health Minister Greg Hunt said the equipment will immediately assist around 770 residential aged care facilities in the state.

There are now 769 active COVID-19 cases linked to aged care facilities in Victoria.

Four of the state's six deaths on Tuesday were residents of aged care, taking Australia's death toll to 167.

The prime minister abandoned a tour of Queensland on Tuesday to rush back to Canberra for crisis talks, as fractures emerged between the federal and Victorian governments.

Premier Daniel Andrews said he had no confidence in the federally regulated private sector to protect residents during the crisis.

"I would not let my mum be in some of these places. I just wouldn't," he told reporters.

His comment sparked backlash from both Colbeck, and Hunt, who fought back tears as he declared he would not hear a bad word against staff including those that cared for his late father.